Steam inhalation centre for benefit of frontline workers at Mapusa

Mapusa: BJP yuva morcha Mapusa mandal in association with the Maharudhra Sanstan, Mapusa under the Dev Sanghatan Abhigyan has started a steam inhalation centre for frontline workers at Priti Bhojan hall, Mapusa.

The centre was inaugurated by Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza in the presence of former MMC chairperson Ryan Braganza and BJP Mapusa youth president Tanvesh Keni, councillor of ward 10 Priya Mishal and others.

Those who were part of doing inhalation were the police personnel, fire fighters and municipality staff. There are a total of 10 machines fitted for doing inhalation and the response received on the first day was very good.

The centre will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm till the end of this month. The BJP youth wing has launched an emergency response vehicle service and a helpline number to ferry COVID patients to hospital from their respective homes.

The yuva team has also taken upon itself to see that the vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18-45 years drive is held smoothly. The youth group also intends to start a blood donation camp.

Speaking at the function, Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza said that he would like to thank all the members of Mapusa BJP yuva morcha and mandal for working tirelessly to see that the machinery for inhalation was set up, said Joshua.

This kind of an inhalation facility would benefit the frontline workers especially the police who are doing their duties during the curfew putting their lives at risk, said president of Mapusa BJP youth mandal Tanveshkeni. He also appealed to the youth not to crowd the vaccination centres for vaccination drive which will commence from Saturday.

Councillor of ward 10 Priya Mishal appreciated the efforts taken by the BJP yuva mandal to provide such kind of facility for the benefit of frontline workers.

“I appeal to all COVID-19 frontline workers to come and do steam inhalation as a precautionary measure in order to break the chain of the virus,” said Mishal.