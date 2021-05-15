‘Pre-monsoon works on the right track in Valpoi’

Valpoi: Despite the surging COVID-19 cases hitting the town and many labourers leaving Goa after imposition of curfew, the Valpoi Municipal Council’s (VMC) pre-monsoon preparedness is right on track, officials said.

The civic body’s pre-monsoon works including cleaning of storm water drains, cutting and trimming of bushes and nullah cleaning will be completed before the first week of June.

“Approximately 50 per cent of the works of de-silting of roadside drains are completed. Due to lockdown, there is shortage of workers and with available municipal workers, the work is carried out at a war footing,” said VMC chief officer Dasharath Gawas.

According to VMC chairperson Shaizin Shaikh, the civic body has allocated Rs 3 lakh to carry out pre-monsoon work in all 10 wards.

“Storm water drains in the main market area will be de-silted in next two weeks and areas which inundate in monsoon will be brought to a safe stage so that during monsoon it does not cause inconvenience to motorists and residents,” said Shaikh.

She further told this daily that due to lockdown-like restrictions and surge in COVID-19 cases, there was a shortage of workforce.

“We will issue instructions to contractors to retain the labourers and make arrangements so that all work will be in place on time so that worst-affected areas in the market don’t flood in monsoon,” informed Shaizin Shaikh.