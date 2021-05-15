MMC CO pleads to Margao doctors for COVID care services

Margao: Chief officer of Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Agnelo Fernandes has appealed to the doctors from Margao affiliated to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to offer their services to the proposed COVID care centres at Navelim and Fatorda.

The chief officer informed that the deputy collector Jyoti Kumari had given the possession of these two premises— Manohar Parrikar indoor stadium, Navelim and Nehru stadium, Fatorda for use for the COVID cause.

“The aim of proposing these two centres is to provide an isolation and care facility for the mild COVID positive patients of Margao and Fatorda who may not required intensive care but find it difficult to isolate at their home and for those who require constant supervision by the health professional. If these centres are opened, other hospitals can concentrate on serious cases which in turn will help save more lives,’’ the chief officer added.

Fernandes said that each of the centre will have 25 beds each. He said that 25 beds have been already donated by Vibrant Samudra Group led by Abijit Prabhudesai.

People of Margao and Fatorda do not have COVID care centres. The chief officer appealed to the IMA doctors to provide their services for the good cause.

However, people of Margao and Fatorda opined that politicians also can hire the good private doctors according to the convenience of doctors for these two centres by paying from their pockets instead of waiting for IMA doctors to come forward.