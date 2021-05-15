Lockdown-hit taxi operators turn ambulance-hearse van drivers

Panaji: With the COVID-19 induced state-wide curfew affecting their livelihood badly, many taxi drivers and owners have turned into drivers of ambulance-cum-hearse vans.

Some drivers shared their experience spending their days among the dead and ferrying the bodies of patients who succumbed to the coronavirus to their final resting place.

Before coronavirus hit Goa, Jay was a taxi operator but with no option of earning a livelihood during lockdown, he contacted ambulance owners to take up job of driving a private ambulance at one of the only booming business in the state transporting COVID-19 corpses to crematoriums and cemeteries.

The 42-year-old, who owns three taxis, said that he had not even thought in his wildest dreams that he would be transporting coronavirus patients or dead bodies until he was left with no other option.

“I earned Rs 800-1000 per trip and even help to lift the body from the back of the vehicle at the crematorium. I put my life at risk but I have a family to feed,” he said.

He also said that wearing PPE kit eight hours a day and making long waits in the heat is not very practical in Goa’s ferocious heat.

“It was strange for me, wearing PPE kit for long hours. The experience is uncomfortable. One starts sweating as soon as he puts on the suit, and within five minutes you are drenched in sweat. I even fainted once but now I have got used to it,” he said.

John drives an ambulance for COVID-19 patients, for a minimum of 12 hours a day, seven days a week. When he started work in April-end, he weighed 68 kg. Now he’s down to 62.

Another taxi driver Ramesh who is owner of the taxi he drove, said that he was no longer required because of taxi strike and the lockdown.

“I spend several days staying indoors and felt helpless with no income so a friend suggested me to work as an ambulance driver. I have transported at least 24 dead bodies so far,” he said.

Most of the time these taxi drivers have to lift bodies themselves as relatives of the dead stand far with folded hands.

“After seeing this, I don’t have faith in humanity anymore. In 90 per cent cases no relatives approach to lift the body of their loved ones and in some cases they just abandon the body,” another ambulance driver said.

Parab, who has been an ambulance driver for five years, says that the pandemic has shown the instinct of survival like never before.

“Families are afraid of their dead kin, and don’t even want to come close to the bodies. It really is heartbreaking. I’ve had to take pictures of the body and then show my phone to the families so they can identify it. Some even asked to open the plastic cover to show the face. They are so afraid of contracting the virus, despite the distance and PPE protection,” Parab said.

Another driver Dipak, who said that he hadn’t touched any dead body, says he kept wondering what his family would do if something happened to him.

Dipak had no experience driving an ambulance, having lost his job of driving a taxi due to the pandemic. The experience was traumatic for him, especially during past three weeks when hearse vans had to carry continuously 6-7 bodies at a time.

For five weeks, he hasn’t had the opportunity for a full day’s rest yet, and doesn’t expect it anytime soon either.

“I don’t get proper sleep. I still have nightmares of driving the van from the mortuary to the cemetery, loading bodies in the van,” he says with a sad face.