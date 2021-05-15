ICU facility in the offing at N Goa district hospital

CM has issued instructions to start the ICU

Mapusa: The North Goa district hospital at Mapusa will soon get an intensive care unit (ICU) as the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued instructions to start such a facility. The North Goa district hospital at Mapusa is without an ICU facility ever since its inauguration.

Chief Minister Sawant along with the Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza visited the North Goa district hospital at Mapusa and took stock of the day-to-day affairs. They also spoke to the doctors to find out the problems they face.

Speaking to media persons, the chief minister said that he has spoken to the health department to start the ICU.

“There are 150 patients at the hospital who are being treated for COVID. The oxygen levels will also be increased. Since there is no ICU there is a major problem to treat COVID patients as such there is a load on GMC,” Sawant said.

“We are setting up COVID centre at Pernem to decentralise the load of COVID patients on GMC. The south district hospital can treat 500 COVID patients. Once ICU unit is started at north Goa district hospital at Mapusa it can treat more patients,” he added.

When questioned over the CM’s visit to North Goa district hospital, Mapusa MLA Joshua D’Souza said that he has being receiving many complaints as there is big rush of COVID patients in that regard the CM was called to resolve the issues.

“A new doctor has been deputed at the North Goa district hospital at Mapusa. Since there is no proper allied support system in the ICU, the ICU has not been started. The North Goa district hospital at Mapusa has stopped the delivery unit and patients are told to go to GMC. The number of COVID patients has increased to 180 and we have instructed the electricity executive engineer to increase the provision of oxygen concentrator. Plans are also on to have a 59 to 80-bedded COVID centre at Peddem to treat COVID patients,” Joshua said.