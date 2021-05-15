Farm in Sanguem declared micro-containment zone as 8 test COVID positive

Curchorem: South Goa collector and district magistrate Ruchika Katyal has declared Marquar Farm situated at Mugoli in Ugem village of Sanguem taluka as micro-contentment zone to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the adjoining areas.

An order to this effect has been issued by the collector in response to the request of health officer of Sanguem PHC to declare the above farm as micro contentment zone as total 8 persons from this farm were tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy collector of Sanguem had also made a similar request to the South Goa collector, it is learnt.

The collector has suggested that the screening of the suspects, testing of suspected cases, quarantining, isolation, social distancing and other public health measures in this said zone to combat the situation.

The members of the rapid response team for Sanguem taluka have been directed to investigate the outbreak and initiate control measures by assessing the situation.