COVID scare for crime branch team as accused tests positive

Panaji: A team from the crime branch police, Ribandar had to go in for self isolation after an accused they had arrested tested positive for COVID-19. The accused is currently remanded to judicial custody while the crime branch team which includes the investing officer (a police inspector) are under home isolation.

A senior police officer said that all the COVID-19 protocols are being followed and that the police personnel will undergo the tests.

Last week, the crime branch police had arrested one accused from South Goa in a case. The team members were accompanying the accused from his home to the crime branch office at Ribandar and later also when he was produced before a court. Even the interrogation and statements were recorded at the at crime branch office, Ribandar.

Sources said that the accused underwent test for COVID-19 however the test report came after four days. Those accompanying the accused during these days had no symptoms but as a precautionary measure the police personnel including the investigation officer were asked to go in for home isolation and to follow all the guidelines issued by the government.

Incidentally this is not for the first time that the police personnel had to go for self isolation after an accused tested positive for the virus. A police officer said that you can’t make out who is corona positive and that it is clear only after the test report is out. When arresting an accused the police personnel have to make sure that the accused don’t run away, said the officer on condition of anonymity adding that in some cases accused don’t cooperate and will try to run or wont accompany the police team willingly.

It has become a professional hazard, said the officer. However, all the preventive measures are taken while on the field or at the respective police stations, said the officer.