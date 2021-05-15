Cong continues to censure govt over COVID mismanagement

Demands compensation for families of victims

Margao: The Congress party continued its criticism of the state government over the mismanagement of COVID in the state while also demanding compensation to families who lost their loved ones for lack of oxygen at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC).

In a press statement on Friday, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat called the state government insensitive while demanding the compensation.

“The most irresponsible, insensitive BJP government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has not even shown the minimum decency of condoling the lives of all those innocent patients who were literally killed by the insensitive government in last 15 to 20 days in Goa. As the government has clearly admitted now that deaths in GMC occurred due to gross negligence, the chief minister must own the responsibility and immediately announce substantial compensation to the families of those patients who were murdered by government apathy and blunder,” he said.

With further reports that the deaths were continuing despite bringing it to the notice of the authorities, Kamat said that it was unfortunate that no one was being held responsible for the incident while also making an appeal to ensure such incidents are not repeated again.

He further said that he was also exploring legal option to demand an inquiry into the COVID deaths that have taken place in the state in the last one month saying justice had to be sought for all the lives lost. A probe into the entire handling of the pandemic in the state and the preparation of an audit report by a team of experts adopting scientific methodology were also suggestions made by Kamat.

Meanwhile, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress president Beena S Naik also took to criticise the state government over the mismanagement of the COVID crisis in the state adding, “The chief minister and his cabinet minister were only passing the buck to each other’s department rather than taking responsibility for it.”

“It is high time Chief Minister should call an emergency SOS meeting of all MLAs from all parties instead of fighting among themselves, they should resolve the problem of oxygen supply, beds, ventilators with HFNOs and other issues. Most importantly vaccinations should be taken up at the earliest,” said Naik.