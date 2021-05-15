61 more succumb to COVID but recoveries outnumber new cases

Panaji: With 61 new deaths in the last 24 hours, Goa’s death toll currently stands at 1,998. The patients who recovered from COVID-19 outnumbered the new cases in the state on Friday.

As per the details provided by DHS, a total of 2,960 persons have been declared as recovered while the state recorded 2,455 fresh cases of COVID-19 pandemic with a positivity rate of 36.26 per cent.

A total of 246 new patients have been hospitalised at different health facilities across the state during the last 24 hours, during the same period 153 patients were discharged from the facilities.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,32,585 of which 98,200 patients have defeated the deadly disease.

As on Friday, the state has 32,387 active cases of the dreaded virus.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdiction of urban health centres of Margao include 2,523 cases, Vasco – 1,007 cases, Panaji- 1848, and Mapusa- 1,444 cases.

While active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 1,394 cases, Bicholim – 766 cases, Pernem – 13,47 cases, Valpoi – 919 cases, Curchorem – 784 cases and Canacona – 568 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 766 cases, Betki – 782 cases, Cansarvanem – 293 cases, Colvale – 679 cases, Corlim – 882 cases, Chimbel – 1,278 cases, Siolim – 1,288 cases, Porvorim- 1,635 cases, Mayem – 362 cases, Balli – 467 cases, Cansaulim – 996 cases, Chinchinim – 470 cases, Cortalim – 1,314 cases, Curtorim – 576 cases, Loutolim – 840 cases, Marcaim – 528 cases, Quepem – 575 cases, Sanguem – 514 cases, Shiroda- 630 cases, Dharbandora – 586 cases, Ponda – 1,785 cases and Navelim – 650 cases.