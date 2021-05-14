Panel to probe oxygen shortage at GMC

Panaji: The state government on Thursday appointed a three-member committee to inquire the oxygen crisis at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

Director-IIT Dr B K Mishra is chairperson of the panel, former dean of GMC Dr V N Jindal is a member and urban development secretary Dr Tariq Thomas is the member and convenor.

The committee has been asked to ascertain adequacy of the oxygen supply to the GMC, to ascertain the efficiency of the oxygen supply chain, and also to examine the process of administration of oxygen.

The panel has also been asked to make recommendations for improvement and to suggest enhancement in the complete chain of oxygen delivery at the GMC.An order issued by revenue secretary Sanjay Kumar, who is also a member secretary of the state executive committee and the State Disaster Management Authority, said the committee shall finish the task within next three days.

The government has also directed the health secretary to provide necessary support to the committee in timely completion of the task.