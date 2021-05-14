Jab for 18-44 age group from tomorrow in Goa

Panaji: The state government will start on Saturday COVID vaccination drive for people belonging to the 18-44 age group.

The state on Wednesday received the first lot of 32,870 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute, Pune. The government has placed an order of five lakh Covishield doses from the Serum Institute to administer them to the people falling in the 18 to 44 age group.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that those belonging to the 18-44 age group will be inoculated against coronavirus free of cost at 35 government vaccination centres across Goa.

Sawant appealed to eligible citizens to register themselves on CoWIN portal.

The Centre had asked the states to launch vaccination drive for the people coming under the 18 to 44 age group from May 1.

However, the drive was delayed due to delay in receiving the Covishield doses.