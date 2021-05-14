Govt plans to put a cap on pvt ambulance-hearse van rates

Panaji: The state government is considering a proposal to impose a cap on the private ambulance-cum-hearse van charges for ferrying COVID-19 patients and victims.

A fixed fare has been proposed considering the situation of the people as the ambulance drivers and operators are fleecing them.

These private ambulances rip people off during these tough times and charges exorbitantly between Rs 4,000 to Rs 9,000 per ten kilometre which includes labour and body disposal costs.

The government is studying the capping model of other states like Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra which have put a ceiling of Rs 1,190 to Rs 1,200 for ambulances without oxygen support for 0-25 kms or for two hours and Rs 100 per extra km. The patient transport ambulance rate has been capped at Rs 1,500 per call per 10 km.

“The process of initiating a fixed charge or a ceiling for maximum prices has begun. An official notification will be put out once a final decision is taken,” official said.

A reporter of this news daily did a reality check and called different ambulance services in state and also visited private ambulances parked outside GMC hospital at Bambolim and found out that private ambulance service providers are charging exorbitant price.

There are two different groups of ambulances operating at GMC charging different rates for different locations. If the distance is below 10 km then charges range between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 and for longer distance, the price is fixed between Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000.

A driver on conditions of anonymity said that the actual transportation cost is about 60 per cent of total expenditure and rest is paid for cremation and labourers for lifting body.

Surprisingly there is no price cap put by the state government on private ambulances as a result these operators overcharge depending on the vehicle and distance making the patients and their relatives bear the brunt.

In a recent incident, an ambulance driver parked outside GMC allegedly tried to extort the kin of a COVID victim and demanded Rs 6,000 from a woman to take her father’s body to a crematorium in Valpoi.

Though the ambulance drivers have welcomed the plan to cap the fare price which they claim will bring transparency they have demanded that the tariff should include COVID-19 related expenses for all kinds of ambulances.

“Only COVID-19 patients avail ambulance services. We put our lives at risk and lift the body as the relatives of the dead refuse to lift the body. Drivers use PPE kits, which cost Rs 1,000, and there are expenses related to sanitisation of the vehicles and paying Rs 1,000 to driver per trip, fuel cost and also involve payment of Rs 2,000 per body to extortion happening at crematorium,” an ambulance driver said.

They said that single tariff for all kinds of ambulances will not be acceptable hence fare price should include all expenses.