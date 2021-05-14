COVID deaths at GMC ‘extremely tragic’: Rahul

Panaji: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the death of COVID patients in the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim due to lack of oxygen is “extremely tragic”.

“The news of death of patients in Goa Medical Centre is extremely tragic. My condolences to the families who lost loved ones due to lack of oxygen. We must dedicate all our efforts as a nation to avert such incidents in the future (sic),” Gandhi posted on his social media account.

The state’s premier health institute has been facing oxygen crisis for the last two weeks – it has been claimed that many patients died as required oxygen supply to the COVID wards of the hospital have not been maintained by the concerned authorities.

PTI ADDS FROM NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that he is missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines during the COVID pandemic and what remains is the Central Vista Project and the PM’s photos.

He also said the government of India has “abdicated” its duty towards citizens during the pandemic and people must come together for those in need.

The former Congress chief has been attacking the Prime Minister over the government’s handling of the coronavirus situation and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second COVID wave.