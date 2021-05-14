State gets 323 oxygen concentrators

Panaji: In a combat against the raging coronavirus, Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik has taken an initiative with two Indian Air Force aircraft arriving in Goa on Thursday with 323 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipments.

In view of the growing coronavirus infestation in Goa and the growing stress on the medical system, the state government on May 12 had requested Naik for help. Consequently Air Force aircraft arrived in Goa on Thursday with 323 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment.

The Union minister said, “All the states, including Goa, are facing this major epidemic and oxygen scarcity has been a headache for the government.”

“The need for oxygen is increasing day by day and the Union government is making every effort to meet the demands of the states,” he added.

“The Indian Army is fully engaged in the fight against corona and their relief work is in full swing,” Naik informed, pointing out that while the Navy is playing a pivotal role in bringing oxygen and other medical supplies from friendly nations to India, the Air Force is ever ready to help.

Naik further said the government is working hard to set up an oxygen generating plant in Goa as soon as possible.

“The state government should inform us of its needs in time and we will try to complete the same,” he noted. The Centre will send one additional oxygen tanker to Goa every day, following a review of the increasing demand for oxygen in the state, as informed by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Gadkari said that he has issued instructions to this effect after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant discussed the issue with him.