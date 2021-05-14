Oxygen crisis at GMC: HC tells govt to resolve logistical issues

High Court directs health secretary to file status report

Panaji: Expressing its pain and anguish on the deaths that occurred in the wee hours of Thursday at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, the High Court of Bombay at Goa said that it is quite pained that logistical issues should give rise to such serious consequences to the victims of coronavirus.

The High Court’s division bench comprising Justice M S Sonak and Justice Nitin W Sambre said that they expect the state administration to find out ways and means to overcome these logistical issues, so that, precious life is not lost on account of any deficiencies in the matter of supply of oxygen to the patients.

The High Court observed, “On our query as to why the deaths have taken place last night, we were explained that there were logistical issues involved in manoeuvring the tractor which carries the trolleys of oxygen and in connecting the cylinders to the manifold. We were explained that during this process there was some interruption, which resulted in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to the patients. It was pointed out that it is basically on account of these factors some casualties may have taken place.”

“At the outset, while we appreciate the efforts being made by all concerned, we are quite pained that such logistical issues should give rise to such serious consequences to the COVID victims. We expect the state administration to find out ways and means to overcome these logistical issues, so that precious life is not lost on account of any deficiencies in the matter of supply of oxygen to the patients,” the High Court added.

The HC said that despite its order dated May 12, 2021, “we sadly record that even today, it is reported that there were almost 40 COVID related casualties at the Goa Medical College. Out of these around 15 took place between the dark hours of 2.00 am and 6.00 am. The position of casualties at Goa Medical College has already been referred to by us in our order dated May 12. From May 1, onwards, this is the position of casualties at Goa Medical College. Out of these, several casualties have taken place between the dark hours of 2.00 am and 6.00 am.”

The Advocate General as well as the health secretary assured the HC that there is no dearth of oxygen. They pointed out that the central government has now increased the quota for Goa, having regard to the overwhelming number of COVID victims in Goa.

They have assured the court that they are continuously following up the matters with the central government, so that such quota is actually received in the state at the earliest.

The High Court also directed the central government to ensure that the allotted quota is made available to the state at the earliest.

The health secretary informed the court that steps have already been taken to instal a tank for storage of oxygen at the GMC itself. He submitted that this installation will be undertaken by M/s Praxair India Pvt Ltd and will be completed by May 17.

He pointed out that the tank was originally used for storage of nitrogen and, therefore, the same will have to undergo some process before it can be used for storage of oxygen.

The HC directed the state administration to take all steps necessary to ensure that the installation is completed by May 17.

“This is because it has been pointed out to us that once this tank is installed, the issue of uninterrupted supply of oxygen will be sorted out to a great extent,” the HC said.

The High Court also said, “We accept the aforesaid statements made to the court and direct all concerned to act accordingly. The health secretary will have to file a status report tomorrow by 6.00 pm by e-mail. If we are satisfied with the status report, we will hold further proceedings on May 17. However, if we are not satisfied with the status report or if we feel that any further directions are necessary, then, we make it clear that we will hold the proceedings on May 15, even though it is a Saturday. Accordingly, all concerned, to remain prepared for the proceedings that may be held either on May 15 or 17.”

The High Court made these observations during the hearing of public interest litigations which sought court’s urgent intervention in issues related to COVID management in Goa.

Dr Khandeparkar, nodal officer, submitted that as of now there is no serious issue of oxygen flow meters, submitting that steps are being taken to augment the flow meters to cope up with the increase in COVID patients.