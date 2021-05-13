Two teenagers among 70 new COVID mortalities in state

Panaji: Goa registered 70 more deaths linked to COVID-19 infection which include a 14-year-old girl from Valpoi and a 16-year-old boy from Margao in the last 24 hours. With 70 new fatalities, the death toll of Goa due to COVID-19 rose to 1,874.

The state also detected 2,865 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of active positive cases to 32,791 while count of confirmed positive cases mounted to 1,27,639.

Out of 70 fatalities that were registered in Goa in the last 24 hours, 40 deaths were reported at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim; 23 at South Goa District Hospital, Margao; 3 at North Goa District Hospital, Mapusa; two at Hospicio hospital, Margao, and two at Community Health Centre, Valpoi.

The mortality bulletin released by the government stated that only 8 patients had received the first dose of vaccine.

As per the bulletin released by the directorate of health services on Wednesday, 2,840 people defeated the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 92,974 in the state.

According to the bulletin, 334 more COVID infected persons have been hospitalised and 212 patients discharged from hospitals, while more 2,572 positive patients have opted for home isolation in the last 24 hours.

According to the DHS, the number of active positive cases across the state is as follows: Urban Health Centres: Margao – 2,842, Panaji – 1,870, Mapusa – 1,579 and Vasco – 1,022.

Community Health Centres: Sankhali – 1,405, Bicholim – 795, Pernem – 1,295, Valpoi – 910, Curchorem – 745 and Canacona – 536.

Primary Health Centres: Aldona – 853, Betki – 786, Candolim – 1,734, Cansarvanem – 277, Colvale – 732, Corlim – 855, Chimbel – 1,251, Siolim – 1,127, Porvorim- 1,668, Mayem – 337, Balli –531, Cansaulim – 990, Chinchinim – 499, Cortalim – 1,339, Curtorim – 611, Loutolim – 862, Marcaim – 569, Quepem – 561, Sanguem – 566, Shiroda- 649, Dharbandora – 649, Ponda – 1,726 and Navelim – 614.