Mormugao ADEI draws teachers’ ire over COVID norm violations

Panaji: Goa Rajya Prathamik Shikshak Sangh, an association of primary teachers from the state, has brought to the notice of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and education director Dilip Bhagat that Valsala Vishwambaran, the assistant district education inspector, Mormugao, has been frequently harassing the teachers by violating the in-force COVID guidelines, and putting the lives of the teachers as well as parents at risk.

A memorandum signed by GRPSS president Prakash Gaonkar states that the Mormugao ADEI has been pressurising the teachers to declare the results and further instructing them to call the parents to their respective schools to hand over the results thereby grossly violating the circular.

“The act of the ADEI of violating the circular, which was issued as a preventative​ measure and a policy decision of the directorate of education, will pose a big threat not only to the lives of teachers/ non-teaching staff but also to the lives of innocent parents and their family members including students,” it adds.

The memorandum further informs that no other ADEI except the Mormugao ADEI has given such unwarranted instructions to the teachers as regards preparing results and handing over the same to the respective parents physically.

The memorandum also informs that there are many teachers in Mormugao who have tested COVID positive and are undergoing treatment or being isolated.

“Furthermore, under the pretext of E-Pagar, this ADEI is pressurising the teachers to submit the written consent towards the discontinuation of the deduction of LIC premium, installment against credit co-operative deductions, etc against the normal age-old payroll exercise followed.

The association has demanded initiation of stern action against the Mormugao ADEI for all these violations, warning of acts like gherao, if no response is given to the memorandum by the authorities, within a period of 15 days.