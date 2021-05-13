Joblessness in Goa rises to 25.7% in April

State stands at fourth position on CMIE list on unemployment in India

Panaji : The unemployment rate in the COVID-hit Goa has shot up to 25.7 per cent in April 2021 from 22.1 per cent in the previous month, according to the latest data released by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy.

As per the statistics released by the Mumbai-based research agency, the state ranks fourth highest in joblessness in India, coming on the heels of Delhi (27.3 per cent), Rajasthan (28.1 per cent) in the second place and Haryana (35.1 per cent) leading the states.

In March 2021, the Goa was third highest in unemployment in India, according to the CMIE that publishes monthly time series data on unemployment rate for states.

The agency on Wednesday also published a more detailed report on the unemployment situation across the country for the period January- April 2021.

The report shows that Goa’s unemployment rate is higher in urban area than in rural areas.

Furthermore the unemployment is higher among females than males. While 15.6 per cent of males in the state are without jobs the rate for women is as high as 48.6 per cent.

Highlighting a fact of concern, the report says that Goa’s unemployment is mainly among the young in the age group between 15-30 years. It also says the maximum unemployment is among Goan graduates.

CMIE’s computation is based on an employable population of 8.2 lakh for the state – the population which is 15 years and more. The agency has estimated the state labour force at 3.4 lakh indicating a labour productivity rate of 41.5 per cent.

According to informed sources, job creation has worsened in the state during the coronavirus pandemic with the local industry coming up with few openings.

The IT projects planned for creation of employment are also slow in coming in.

The state government had projected 37,000 jobs in the private sector and 10,000 jobs in the government.

Incidentally, when the unemployment data for March 2021 was published, the state government had panned CMIE findings, saying that it “seems unrealistic and unreliable”.

A press statement issued by the government has said that apprehensions are on the “process adopted by the organisation while arriving at the figures when they earlier reported unusual and erratic unemployment rate”.

At the all-India level, the CMIE has said the unemployment rate has increased during the second wave of coronavirus to 8 per cent in April from 6.5 per cent in March 2021.