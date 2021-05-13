COVID centre inaugurated 15-days ago yet to be made operational in Pernem

50 beds brought to centre without doctors or nurses

Pernem: With deaths and COVID cases being on the rise in Pernem the COVID center that was inaugurated at an indoor stadium at Sawalwada fifteen days ago is still to begin operations at Pernem.

Locals are frustrated with the state of affairs that is going on in Pernem blamed the local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Babu Azgaonkar for not starting the COVID center. 50 beds were brought with no doctors or nurses or testing done and the centre still await facilities informed locals.

Locals pointed out that the local MLA being the Sports Minister, the indoor stadium that is being used as a COVID center was completed three years back but is lying as a white elephant and has not been inaugurated. The youth are deprived of sports facilities in Pernem, they said.

Pravin Arlekar a social worker said that 50 beds are brought to the stadium but with no oxygen facilities nor doctors or nurses it is almost 15 days since the COVID centre has been inaugurated by the local MLA Babu Azgaonkar.

Adding further he said that this COVID center could have been started at Tuem where a hospital has been constructed two years ago but not

inaugurated and the indoor stadium could have been used for sports activities.

Reliable sources said that in the first wave a COVID center was inaugurated in Pernem but was not started inspite of assurances given by the local MLA. This time also locals fear that it will be the same story of a publicity stance. Sources said that Pernem PHC is running short of doctors and nurses and who will run the COVID center is a big question as the people suffer in Pernem.

Meanwhile the local MLA Babu Azgaonkar has provided an ambulance to the people of Pernem and has told the villagers not to wait for the last minute to go to the hospital if one gets COVID.

Hitting back at his critics especially the MGP party workers, Azgaonkar said that the COVID center will have all facilities.

He said that he had provided help to about 9,500 families during the lockdown and also provided fertilisers to farmers in Pernem taluka.