CM visits SGDH in Margao after oxygen leak incident

Margao: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Wednesday morning, paid a visit to South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) to take stock of COVID management as well as to enquire into the oxygen supply at the hospital.

During his visit, the Chief Minister said that despite an oxygen leak reported on Tuesday, the supply was not affected and that the planned oxygen plant at SGDH was delayed but would be set up.

On Tuesday afternoon, an oxygen leak was reported while transferring of the liquid from a tanker to the main oxygen tank at the SGDH. Emergency services and the district administration quickly swung into action and stopped the leakage.

After inspecting the site of the leakage, Sawant held a meeting with the hospital’s officials including nodal officer Dr Rajesh Patil, and the district Collector Ruchika Katyal to assess the situation.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting and inspection of the SGDH, Sawant said the leakage was a minor one while commending the team’s quick response in dealing with the situation.

“Following the oxygen leak incident, I decided to visit and take stock of the situation. It was a minor leakage and today an expert was asked to inspect it. There was a small crack which will be repaired in a few hours and in the meantime other arrangements have been put in place to ensure there is no stoppage of oxygen supply. There was no shortage of oxygen in the meantime and the entire team, including the doctors, has been doing a good job of managing the operations at the SGDH,” he said.

Further speaking about the setting up of a dedicated oxygen plant at the SGDH where currently 530 beds cater to COVID patients, Sawant said there was a delay in that regard but added that he was overlooking the work and assured that it would be done. The SGDH’s oxygen plant is to be set up within the hospital premises and is expected to cost an estimated Rs 9 crore, that would provide an estimated 6,000 litres of oxygen.

Sawant later also visited the ESI hospital in Margao that currently has 230 COVID patients who are receiving treatment and met with the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Vishwajit Phaldesai. “Medicines and oxygen are in good supply and the doctors and medical officers are doing a good job at COVID management here at the ESI hospital. There are 230 patients who are being treated here,” said Sawant after the meeting.