HC censures govt over deaths at GMC occurring due to oxygen shortage

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Wednesday censured the state government over the deaths occurring due to short supply of medical oxygen at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

The High Court division bench comprising Justice M S Sonak and Justice Nitin W Sambre said, “According to us, the situation about the supply of oxygen at the Goa Medical College is quite grim. We have long passed the stage of determining whether patients are suffering from the lack of oxygen or not. The material placed before us establishes that patients are indeed suffering and even in some cases succumbing for want of the supply of oxygen in the state of Goa.”

The HC observed that Article 21 of the Constitution of India gives right to every citizen to live. Hence, any death due to want of oxygen is clear violation of the Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The High Court urged all state authorities to work together and work hard to ensure nobody dies due to lack of oxygen.

“At this stage, we can only say that the state administration, in addition to the efforts which they have already been making, will have to make further efforts to see that the Goa Medical College is supplied with the required amount of oxygen as indicated above. This is vital because the right to life is a fundamental right guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution. There is, therefore, a corresponding duty cast on the state to ensure that this life is not extinguished on account of inability on the part of the state to supply oxygen to these unfortunate victims of the pandemic. This duty can neither be avoided by pleading helplessness nor by putting forth logistical difficulties in sourcing and supplying oxygen,” the HC observed.

“The state officials repeatedly assured us that there was sufficient oxygen available but the problem was mainly of logistics of the supply chain. At this stage, we do not wish to go into the projections of oxygen requirement made by the under secretary on one hand and the dean on the other, though prima facie we are inclined to go by the projections of the dean who is actually functioning from the GMC and each day witnessing the catastrophe unfolding before his eyes. In any case, we feel that such logistical problems must be got over at the earliest so that this tragedy of victims gasping for breath in the presence of their near and dear ones and in several cases even dying for want of necessary oxygen supply is arrested at the earliest. Therefore the state will have to and is hereby directed to take all necessary steps to ensure that such logistical difficulties are overcome at the earliest and there are no casualties for want of a supply of oxygen to the pandemic victims. We order accordingly,” the court said.

The High Court posted the matter for Thursday “with the fond hope that at least tonight, and even hereafter, with the joint efforts of the dean and the state administration of which he is a part, there are no casualties at the Goa Medical College for want of oxygen”.

State government’s representatives admitted before the court that there is issue with oxygen supply and beds at the GMC. There are over 950 patients at the GMC though the capacity is 700.

To a HC question on the reason over deaths occurring from 2 am to 6 am, it was submitted before the HC that for want of sufficient oxygen supply, they are unable to use HFNO machines even though several such machines are available and will provide substantial relief to the victims.

The High Court observed, “All the officials have explained to us the issues involved in the supply of oxygen, particularly at Goa Medical College. Dr Bandekar and Dr Khandeparkar have submitted that presently, by 2.00 pm each day, they require at least 500 jumbo cylinders of oxygen. Further, by 10.00 pm they would require another 250 jumbo cylinders followed by another 250 jumbo cylinders by 6.00 am the next day and so on, if they are to realistically tide over the crisis at GMC. In addition, they have submitted that they also require at least 72 trolleys of oxygen if the patients admitted at Goa Medical College have to be effectively treated and there are no deaths for want of oxygen supply. They submitted that for want of sufficient oxygen supply, they are unable to use HFNO machines even though several such machines are available and will provide substantial relief to the victims. They pointed out that though the capacity of beds at Goa Medical College is about 700 beds, there are approximately 950 patients admitted at Goa Medical College. They submitted that such excess patients have to be administered oxygen through loose cylinders.”

The High Court said, “We are quite sure that the doctors at the Goa Medical College as well as the state administration will find out similar solutions on the issue of supply of oxygen and ensure that at least hereafter, there are no casualties for any deficit in the supply of oxygen.”

Meanwhile, on request of the state government, the HC waived off the requirement of COVID negative certificate for two drivers and one helper per goods vehicle entering the state until further orders. However, such persons will have to be scanned by thermal gun to ascertain if they are displaying any symptoms. If they show symptoms, then they will have to be denied permission to enter Goa. This is not a general licence for any person to enter Goa without COVID negative certificate, the court said in its order.

The High Court observed, “The statistics suggest that the positivity rate in Goa is still high. The medical infrastructure is severely overstretched. The doctors and nurses and the paramedical staff at the forefront of this fight against the epidemic are exhausted. Therefore all concerned must realise that there is no unnecessary insistence of waiver in the name of protecting the interests of the economy. No doubt, the importance of the economy can never be undermined, but at this stage at least, the priority and emphasis shall have to be on issues of health and survival.”

“Ultimately, the economy is for the people and not the other way round. Once the position improves, obviously the focus can and perhaps will have to shift on the economy, which the AG points out is so vital. As of now, the state administration will have to focus maximum on improving the position of oxygen supply in the state and in particular at the GMC. As of now, none can afford to remain in a state of denial about this crucial issue which is taking away the precious lives of our people. This much is our duty to say,” the HC said.

The HC made these observations during the hearing of PILs that sought court’s urgent intervention in issues related to COVID management in Goa.