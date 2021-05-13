Govt mulls Dura oxygen cylinders for GMC

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that Dura oxygen cylinders are now being planned to be installed as backup to the existing piped oxygen supply at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

Each of these cylinders with capacity to carry content of at least 28 jumbo cylinders as they are filled with LMO instead of pressurised gas, Sawant explained.

The shortage of oxygen supply has been blamed for COVID deaths at the GMC. Hence the government has begun taking additional steps to ensure adequate oxygen supply to COVID patients admitted to the state’s premier medical institution.

The government also decided to add 250 to 300 beds and more than 150 HFNOs in the super-speciality block of the GMC

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday evening held a meeting with the Chief Minister.

“We discussed commissioning another 250-300 beds and more than 150 HFNOs in the Super Specialty Block (sic),” Rane tweeted after the meeting.

In a continuous efforts to reduce COVID fatalities in Goa, the government will also work on taking more stringent measures, he said, adding that “our team is working persistently to contain the surge in cases and to bring the virus under control”.