Efforts on to make Sawant, Vishwajit bury the hatchet

Panaji: The state unit leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday interacted with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane in a bid to sort out the differences between them.

The party has faced a lot of embarrassment due to the differences between Sawant and Rane, especially the recent recriminations between them over the deaths at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, due to the shortage of medical oxygen.

A joint meeting held in the city was presided over by state BJP president Sadanand Tanawade to iron out the differences between Sawant and Rane.

Tanawade advised them to work unitedly at this time of crisis, with the only focus of the government on providing best treatment to the infected people and saving their lives at any cost.

The differences between the two had surfaced during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and had resulted in massive backlash from the public.