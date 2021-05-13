Congress demands dismissal of Sawant govt over COVID fiasco

BJP govt is curse on people of Goa, says Dinesh Rao

Panaji : Demanding dismissal of the Pramod Sawant government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its failure to handle the worsening coronavirus situation in Goa, the all India Congress committee in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said that President’s rule needs to be imposed on Goa as the Chief Minister and Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane have badly let down the people of the state.

Speaking to the ‘The Navhind Times’, Rao said that he has interacted with senior Congress leaders in the state as well as his party MLAs, including Opposition leader Digambar Kamat and South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, through virtual mode, directing them to save as many lives as possible.

“Being an Opposition party, the Congress party has no control over oxygen, medicines, hospital beds and vaccination,” he said, pointing out, “However, our frontal organisations like the Mahila Congress and the Youth Congress are already working towards reducing the pain of the people, who have been infected with the virus, and their families.

The AICC in-charge for Goa lamented that the state government is not taking the Opposition parties into confidence, and making the Opposition, a party to its pandemic-related decisions.

Stating that the Goa pradesh Congress committee is keeping a hawk’s eye on the steps taken by the state administration for handling the pandemic situation in Goa, he said that if need be, Congress is coming out with constructive criticism of the government.

Rao described the state government as “a curse on the people of Goa”, during the pandemic, further stating that the High Court had to finally intervene for inquiring about the status of oxygen supply in government hospitals in Goa, more so as the Health Minister himself has raised doubts over the same.

He also questioned the basis on which the Health Minister announced the use of Ivermectin tablets in prophylaxis treatment of Goans.

On a parting note, Rao said that being a small state, Goa should have handled the pandemic situation easily and effectively. However, it became a human tragedy as the fights within the state cabinet cost many of the people in Goa their lives.

“Politics over corona and corruption killed many Goans, who ought to have survived the infection,” he concluded.