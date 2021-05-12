SOPs for Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers

Panaji: In view of the state curfew implemented by the Government of Goa from May 9 – 24 due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the executive member of the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats have issued an appeal to member jamats/ masjid committees and members of the community to follow certain standard operating procedures towards Eid Ul Fitr.

The Hilaal committee of Goa shall meet on May 12 to decide on the sighting of the moon for celebration of Eid Ul Fitr. The committee will announce its decision by 8.30 pm on that day.

Eid Ul Fitr namaz for general public shall NOT be held at any Masjids or Eidgahs across the state of Goa. Only custodians and caretakers (Maulana & staff of Masjid) are allowed to perform Namaz in the Masjid. We request our brothers to offer “Chasht Namaz” from their respective homes along with family members. Kindly refrain from organizing any Eid-Ul-Fitr namaz in your locality or open place as congregation/gatherings are NOT permitted as per recent government order. Do not forget to give fitra of Rs 80 per person before Eid Ul Fitr.

Kindly follow the guidelines issued by office of the district magistrate, North & South Goa in order dated May 8. In this order the government of Goa has mentioned that religious places shall remain closed for general public, however the custodians of such establishments may carry out regular activities. Our prayers for the recovery of all those affected by this deadly virus in Goa and our country India, says a press release from the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats.