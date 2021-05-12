Prepping up of Cuncolim commercial complex as Covid centre underway

Margao: Prepping up the Cuncolim commercial complex is currently underway to be designated as a COVID care centre and is expected to open for admission to COVID-19 patients later this week.

On Tuesday, Cuncolim MLA Clafacio Dias along with local councillors took stock of the arrangements at the complex and informed that a 24-bedded COVID care centre would be launched and later increased under phase two of the centre.

“The Cuncolim commercial building will be used as a COVID care centre. All the necessary permissions have been obtained and the cleaning of the building has been done. The chief minister has assured that he would help in starting the centre. There is an ambulance that has also been placed here for the COVID patients since the 108 ambulance is busy and doesn’t come on time. Additionally, there is another ambulance that has been donated by the NIT. By this week, we will start the COVID centre and first preference will be for the weaker and poorer sections of the society and if required the patient can then be moved to Margao,” he said.

He further stated, “The 24-bedded care centre will be started first and it will be increased if required. Once we set it up and start the centre, as the second phase we will start to add more beds.”

The municipal area of Cuncolim and the nearby villages have in recent times reported a large number of COVID cases and have turned into a hotspot, thus requiring a COVID care centre to cater to patients as a first step in treatment. The complex had recently been inaugurated by the Chief Minister before the second wave of the Covid pandemic.