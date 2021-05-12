Factories becoming super spreaders of COVID-19 in state: AITUC

Panaji: Of late industries and factories are becoming super spreaders/hot spots of Corona virus in the state, alleges AITUC secretary.

All India Trade Union Congress, secretary Suhas Naik, brought to the notice of the government that the industrial estates have become super spreaders of the dreaded Corona virus in Goa.

Naik said that the number of deaths has been rising in the state due to Corona virus and in this scenario the government has to rethink and review its policy in order to curb such deaths.

“We have reports that many industries and factories at various taluka level are violating COVID protocols the government norms/guidelines and social distancing is not maintained properly as such there is a rise in COVID cases in the state and it was witnessed that there are mass gatherings in the canteens, mass meetings in the changing rooms, washrooms, toilets and this helps the virus to spread,’’ added Naik. He said when the labourers/workers or infected workers go back to their families, they carry the virus with them and transfer the virus to family members and as such the virus spreads in the community and this is a very serious matter. The government should constitute a high level committee to inspect such factories and industries and bring the culprits to book and initiate disciplinary action against the violators of the government SOPs. AITUC official also urged the government to issue an advisory to industrialists and factory owners not to slash salaries of workers who were on leave during the COVID treatment or cut salaries with the pretext of the COVID pandemic.