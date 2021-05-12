11,021 booked for not wearing face masks in Salcete in last 4 months

Margao: A total number of 11,021 cases of not wearing face mask while moving in public places have been booked by Salcete police station in the last four months till April 31. Margao, Maina Curtorim, Colva, Cuncolim and Fatorda police stations have booked these cases, said sources in police headquarter Margao.

Five police stations covering villages of Salcete taluka have taken a series of steps to enforce the COVID-19 norms such as wearing face masks, and have booked 11,021 cases against those not wearing masks and moving in public places, said the police.

Out of these 11,021 cases, 3,046 cases were booked by Margao police, 1,497 by Maina Curtorim police, 2,346 cases by Colva police station, 1,423 by Cuncolim police station and 2,709 cases were booked by Fatorda police. According to sources in police headquarters five police stations from Salcete including Margao have taken steps to enforce the COVID-19 norms such as wearing masks, maintenance of physical distance and have booked cases.

Cases were booked against persons who were without face masks in public places in the city limits and other villages of Salcete. Police said that cases were booked separately against those who failed to maintain physical distance in public places or follow other COVID-19 protocols.

Police have appealed to the public to follow all COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of the infection and urged people to wear face masks when they step out of their homes and maintain physical distance in public places. They should avoid crowds and avoid going out without any reason. If we follow all the guidelines, we can control the pandemic said police officer on duty at Colva police station.