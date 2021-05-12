Goa facing issue of delay in oxygen supply: CM

Panaji: Stating that Goa has enough oxygen, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday admitted that the issue the state is facing is delay in the supply of oxygen cylinders.

Speaking to media after visiting the COVID-19 wards in the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim to check the ground reality, Sawant said he was not aware of the situation inside the wards and hence conducted an inspection of the same.

“The state has enough oxygen, but the issue is delay in the supply of oxygen cylinders,” he said after talking to several patients, who told him the actual situation in the COVID wards of GMC.

The Chief Minister blamed the supplier Scoop Oxygen for the delay in the supply of oxygen cylinders. “The state government will fix responsibility on Scoop Industries, which supplies oxygen to GMC. In my opinion, they should have taken responsibility of changing the old system of oxygen supply to GMC,” he said.

Sawant also said the state government can take over the company but at present, the government does not have the expertise. “I will not tolerate a single death caused due to delay in the supply of oxygen,” the Chief Minister warned.

Sawant also warned of strict action against private hospitals that refuse COVID-19 treatment under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY), the state government’s health insurance scheme. “The government will take action against private hospitals for refusing COVID treatment under DDSSY. I urge the people to file complaints with the state government,” he said.

After visiting the GMC, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the health department and GMC officials wherein several measures were taken to streamline the supply of oxygen to GMC.

On the issue of the 26 COVID patients who died in the GMC in the wee hours of Tuesday, Sawant said only medical experts can certify whether the deaths were a result of shortage of oxygen or any other medical reason.

The Chief Minister admitted that there were certain issues of having the oxygen supplied from the supplier in time due to which several problems were cropping up. Sawant said certain corrective steps are being taken.

“The jumbo cylinders that were required were not reaching us in time. The GMC requires 400 jumbo cylinders. Now a provision would be made to get 600 cylinders,” the Chief Minister said. He also said that a liquid oxygen storing tank with a capacity of 20 metric tonne will be installed at the GMC within the next 8-10 days.

To decrease the load on GMC, Sawant said beds at the super-speciality block would be increased by another 200 and added that patients who do not require oxygen will be shifted to the step-up hospital set up at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.