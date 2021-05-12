26 COVID patients die at GMC; Vishwajit seeks HC probe

Panaji: Health Minister Vishwaji Rane on Tuesday said 26 COVID-19 patients died at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim in the wee hours between 2 am and 6 am.

Rane has sought an investigation monitored by the High Court of Bombay at Goa into why most of the deaths of COVID patients at GMC occur during the wee hours.

“The government should appoint an expert committee to take care of the COVID management at the Goa Medical College. Also, the High Court should probe into the supply of oxygen at GMC,” Rane said. The Health Minister said the state government has already appointed three nodal officers. “We will have to wait for their report to see what analysis they have done on the situation,” he said.

Stating that GMC is currently overburdened, Rane said the staff is working continuously to save the lives of people. Rane claimed that the Chief Minister has been misguided on GMC’s COVID management. “I shall ask the Chief Minister where the mismanagement is happening at GMC,” he said.