Sweta Naik elected chairperson of Sanguem civic body

Curchorem: Sweta Supraj Naik Tari and Queroz Cruz were on Monday elected as the chairperson and vice chairperson of Sanguem Municipal Council (SMC) during a special meeting held in the municipal hall.

Sweta Naik Tari defeated Fauzia Shaikh by 6-4 votes while Queroz Cruz defeated Meshu D’Costa also by 6-4 votes.

All the 10 councillors attended and voted in the elections by secret ballots during the meeting which was presided over by deputy collector of Ponda Pravin Naik in the presence of chief officer of SMC Manoj Korgaonkar.

After the municipal elections 6 councillors belonging to BJP were elected. They included Sweta Naik Tari, Queroz Cruz, Iqubal Sayyed, Priti Naik, Santiksha Gadkar and Archana Gaonkar while four councillors belonging to the opposition group who were elected included Meshu D’Costa, Fauzia Shaikh, Rumaldo Fernandes and Sangam Naik.

The post of the chairperson is reserved for women in this council.

After the election the newly elected chairperson Sweta Naik Tari said that though she is a novice in politics she will work for the development and generation of revenue for the council with the cooperation of the councillors. Vice chairperson Queroz Cruz said that he contested the post as his group urged him to contest the election. This is the second time he is elected as the vice chairperson and he shall work for the development of the municipal area.

MLA of Sanguem Prasad Gaonkar appealed to all the 10 councillors to remain united and work for the development of the council. The earlier council was with me and we together worked for the development of the council. He blamed the Government for not taking proper steps in time to curb the rising threat of COVID-19. On the contrary with an eye on generating income tourists were encouraged to visit Goa and today we are experiencing the ill effects of this encouragement.

Ex-MLA of Sanguem Subhash Phal Dessai said that the people of Sanguem are with the BJP. The seven village panchayats and the Sanguem Municipal council earlier had elected BJP’s Suresh Kepekar as ZP of Rivona by a good margin and now 6 councillors out of 10 belonging to BJP are also elected by a good margin. I will not interfere in the day-today administration of the council but I shall always support the council if they want me to speak to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in connection with developmental works and financial assistance.