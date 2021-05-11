Sudin tells CM to learn from Gadkari in managing COVID

Ponda: Claiming a complete failure of the state government in handling COVID-19 pandemic in the state, former Minister and Marcaim MLA Sudin Dhavalikar has urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to learn from Union Minister Nitin Gadkar to tackle and manage COVID situation in the state. Dhavalikar expressed his views through a video released to the press on Monday.

According to Sudin Dhavalikar, Nitin Gadkar has been successful in bringing down the COVID spread and mortality rate in the Vidarbha area of Maharashtra by systematic planning and implementation. During his address to party workers on Sunday, Nitin Gadkari has explained in detail about his activities and how they are working. Setting up hospitals, oxygen plants, arranging vehicles with oxygen system, controlling price hike, controlling medicine, production of Remdesivir, helping poor people without politicizing are few of the highlights of Gadkari’s speech. If Goa Chief Minister manages to implement a few of these, it can make a big difference in the COVID situation in the state, he said.

Speaking further Dhavalikar criticized the state government for its failure in starting vaccination for people in the age group of 18 and above. Parties in Dodamarg and others in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra have begun vaccination for youth recently. But the state government is yet to start the drive. Secondly vaccination of 45 and above age group too is not gaining good pace with the Tika Utsav has been suspended by the government. He said Goa being a small state with less pollution, vaccination can control the spread of the virus much faster and save people’s lives, Dhavalikar said.