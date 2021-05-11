Suchita, William elected chairperson, deputy of QMC

Curchorem: Councillors Suchita Shirvoikar and William Fernandes were elected on Monday as the chairperson and vice chairperson respectively of the Quepem Municipal Council (QMC) during a special meeting held in the municipal hall.

All 13 councillors attended the meeting. Suchita Shirvoikar defeated Jasina Dias by 9-4 votes while William Fernandes defeated Luis Fernandes and Nandita Prabhudessai. During the meeting which was presided over by deputy collector of Quepem Nilesh Dhaigodkar in the presence of chief officer Madhu Narvekar.

Speaking to media persons, newly elected chairperson Suchita Shirvoikar said that with the help and cooperation of the councillors and that of the Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar she will strive to achieve the all round development of the council.

Vice chairperson William Fernandes thanked his fellow councillors for electing him as the vice chairperson though there were senior and experienced councillors in their group.