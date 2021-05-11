Sponsor letters to be sent to 23 children of freedom fighters

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday directed the home department to dispatch sponsor letters to 23 children of freedom fighters selected for various posts in 11 various departments.

In a press statement issued by Chief Minister Office, it is said that in January, the Chief Minister had given assurance on the floor of the House that the state government will fulfil the demand of government jobs to children of freedom fighters in the state by March 31, this year.

“After completing the process of sponsoring the candidates for various vacancies, the Chief Minister has approved the filling up of 23 vacancies in 11 various government departments under the Freedom Fighters Category, in accordance with the scheme for providing employment in government to children of freedom fighters,” the CMO said.

Earlier the Cabinet had approved certain relaxations to accommodate the unemployed children of freedom fighters into the government job.

It is informed that the sponsor letters were to be handed over to the beneficiaries in a function scheduled on May 11; however the same has been cancelled considering the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“And hence, the Chief Minister directed the Home department to dispatch the sponsor letters to the selected candidates,” it added.