People flout COVID rules, shop for non-essential items in Canacona

Canacona: With locals still crowding in stores and other shops selling non essential items it seems that for those shopping, essentials is everything except human life.

In spite of government announcing restricted lockdown hundreds of locals were seen flouting COVID appropriate behaviour as they lined up to buy groceries, chicken, hardware items and no social distancing even at the lone testing centre in Canacona on Monday.

Government has announced a curfew in the state since Sunday 7 am to sell essential items to the public and many of the shops not dealing in essential items were opened on Monday till afternoon.

When this correspondent visited the Chaudi town at about noon on Monday the worst crowding was seen at the Bagayatdar Bazar which is the only departmental super store in Canacona.

There were huge crowds also at other stores dealing in essential items flouting the COVID appropriate behaviour.

Socky Da’ Silva a local from Canacona said that it is just like showing the demon the way to one’s home.

“Look at the crowd at Bagayatdar Bazar it looks like any other day, look at the chicken selling outlet at Chaudi its worse, look at the other stores selling groceries, vegetables and fruits, this is not what is called a curfew” said Da’ Silva.

“Even chicken shops were open. How and from when did chicken become an essential item” he said.

No law enforcement agencies including police were anywhere near these shops to enforce appropriate COVID behaviour” complained Anil Bhagat.

Meanwhile on Monday since last 10 days, Canacona reported 43 cases down from an average of about 80 cases.

Concerned citizens say that it could be due to the day being Sunday and the testing centre is open only during the first half of the day.

When this correspondent visited the testing centre at noon there were atleast 100 persons waiting to get tested and as the testing room is small most of the persons were cramped for space and social distancing was not possible informed one of the person’s who had come for testing.

Diogo Da Silva president of Canacona shopkeepers association said that there is no clarity on what is essential and what is non-essential, what is non-essential to one may be essential to someone else, however it is in the best interest of every one including the shopkeepers to follow COVID appropriate behaviour and be safe as life is more important than everything.

In a relief like situation, the number of Covid cases was reduced to 43 new cases on Monday, while 122 cases were detected on Sunday.