Govt sets up call centres for ‘monitoring health status’

Panaji: Goa government through district administrative has set up call centres in each taluka for ‘updating health status of COVID patients who are under home isolation.’

Such call centres have been set up at Sant Sahirobanath Ambiye, Government College of Arts and Commerce for Pernem taluka, Directorate of Art and Culture, Panaji for Tiswadi taluka, Industrial Training Institute for Sattari taluka, Shantadurga Higher Secondary School for Bicholim taluka.

For the above call centres at respective talukas, 30 personnel have been trained by the doctors of District Health Service and are deputed for monitoring the health status of the COVID patients who are under home isolation, the government said in a statement issued on Monday.

The statement said that their basic duty is to call the patient who are in home isolation and get basic parameters, SPO2 level and other such symptoms patient is having and record them in a format already provided by the Directorate of Health Services.

Further, such data which is obtained from the patients, who are under home isolation would be uploaded on the portal developed by the DRS.

The data analysis would be carried out in order to ascertain the severity of the symptoms and classify the patients into category of Red Zone and accordingly advise, them based on the inputs received from DHS, either to get admitted in the COVID Hospital or to act as per the advice given by the DHS doctors.

The government said that above exercise will help intervention and early detection of severe cases, which further would help to reduce the mortality rate in the state of Goa, hence saving crucial life of the patients.