COVID care centres at Margao, Fatorda may be opened on Friday

Margao : The COVID incident commander for Margao and Fatorda, Agnelo Fernandes on Monday said that the two COVID care centres one at Fatorda and another at Margao will be opened by Friday if the south Goa district collector approves it and the premises is handed over to him. These two centres will have 25 oxygen beds each.

Speaking to the media, after the inspection of these two proposed centres— the Nehru stadium at Fatorda and Manohar Parrikar indoor stadium, Navelim– along with the two legislators concerned, Digambar Kamat and Vijai Sardesai, Fernandes said, “I have moved a proposal before the government for providing doctors and nurses. If the south Goa district collector approves the proposal and hands over the premises to us for creating necessary infrastructure, these centres will be opened for needy people by Friday,’’ he added.

Fernandes said each centre requires four doctors, eight nurses and one specialist in medicine. He appealed to people and philanthropists and top businessmen of the commercial town to come forward and provide some assistance for the good cause.

“I am glad that a few had come forward to assist by sponsoring the required equipments. One person had come forward to give us 25 beds. Let us all fight this pandemic together,’’ he opined.

Fernandes, who is the chief officer of Margao municipal council, said that he has constituted two teams to provide assistance to COVID positive persons. “One team will help in sanitizing the COVID positive people areas and provide them other assistance. The second team will take care of the waste generated by the Covid positive people at their home. “I request the COVID positive persons to inform the MMC and we will provide them the yellow waste bags for COVID waste collection” he informed.

He further said that the COVID waste is disposed off separately where a pit is dug at the Sonsoddo waste dumping site by a team of MMC workers dedicated for the job.