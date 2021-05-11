50 more succumb to COVID in state

2,804 new COVID-19 cases reported

Panaji: Goa registered 50 more deaths in the last 24 hours while 2,804 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.

As per the bulletin, released by the government, out of 50 deaths, 15 were recorded at the South Goa District Hospital Margao, 28 at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, one each at North Goa District Hospital, Mapusa, ESI Hospital, Urban Health Centre, Mapusa, Primary Health Centre, Betki, South Goa private hospital and two at North Goa private hospital.

The government said that only three expired patients were vaccinated and had received only first dose.

With new 50 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the count of fatalities linked to dreaded virus mounted to 1,729 in the state.

With the new positive cases reported on Monday, a tally of active positive cases stands at 32,262 and total confirmed cases mounted to 1,21,650.

At the same time, 2,367 people have also defeated the deadly virus in the last 24 hours in the state taking a tally of recovered patients to 87,659 in the state.

As per the bulletin, 309 more COVID infected persons have been hospitalised in the last 24 hours, 2,327 new positive people preferred to be under home isolation while 165 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

According to the DHS, active positive cases under the jurisdictions of urban health centers are as follows: Màrgao – 2,688, Panaji – 1,864, Mapusa – 1,680 and Vasco – 1043.

While, active positive cases under the jurisdictions of community health centres stand as follows: Sankhali – 1,401, Bicholim –839, Pernem – 1,134, Valpoi – 957, Curchorem – 738 and Canacona – 623.

And, active positive cases under the jurisdictions of primary health centres are as follows: Aldona – 780, Betki – 751, Candolim – 1,748, Cansarvanem – 221, Colvale – 725, Corlim – 925, Chimbel – 1,209, Siolim – 1,124, Porvorim- 1,596 Mayem – 380, Balli – 482, Cansaulim – 991, Chinchinim – 401 Cortalim – 1,271, Curtorim – 555 , Loutolim – 829, Marcaim – 634, Quepem – 438, Sanguem – 562, Shiroda- 726, Dharbandora – 596, Ponda – 1,745 and Navelim – 598.