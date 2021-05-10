Vaccination for 18-44 age group to be delayed

Panaji: People in the age group of 18-44 may have to wait till the third week of May to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Health Secretary Ravi Dhavan, along with Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr S M Bandekar and director of health services Dr Jose D’Sa, said the Serum Institute of India, which manufactures the COVID vaccine Covishield, has informed the state government that due to its prior commitment to the government of India, the company will not be able to supply the vaccine doses to Goa till the third week of May.

Dhawan said the Goa government has made full payment to the company in advance for five lakh doses, which will be used to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group. He said the Serum Institute has issued an invoice for 32,870 doses.

The Health Secretary said the state government has also approached Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin vaccine, for the supply of doses.

The media was informed that the health centres will provide medicines like Ivermactin, Doxycycline and paracetamol as a precautionary measure to all those who approach the facilities for COVID testing. It was also informed that the health centres and COVID facilities have been advised to treat patients having co-morbidities on priority, as most of the fatalities linked to COVID occur due to the co-morbidities.