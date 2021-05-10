Seven ambulances made available for service of people in Ponda

Ponda: Taking note of the sudden rise in COVID cases in Ponda, social workers and politicians from the town have come forward to offer assistance to the people. Various politicians and social workers have arranged around 7 ambulances in the town for the service of the people.

Ponda MLA Ravi Naik was the recent one to launch an ambulance service for Ponda residents, which he launched on Sunday. He has provided two ambulances with oxygen system.

Earlier, Ponda Congress leader Rajesh Verenkar and MGP’s Ketan Bhatikar also made available two ambulances each for the service of people, while Ponda municipality has made available one ambulance.

Ponda MLA Naik has urged the people of Ponda not to panic in case of any emergency and make use of the ambulance service to ferry any ill person to a health facility. He also stated that ambulances provided by him are new and well equipped considering the requirement of a COVID patient.