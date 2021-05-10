Porvorim witnesses mad rush at grocery shops during morning hours

Porvorim: People had to set out of their houses during early morning hours of curfew on Sunday to buy essential commodities, and as such there was a mad rush outside provisional stores located at various places in Porvorim.

All the shopkeepers then closed their shops after the expiry of the allotted time. They conducted business by keeping in mind the use of face masks, and social distancing.

People were standing in queues with bags near Kavlekar Super Market, Samrat Bakery, Delfino’s Super Market, Porvorim market and other shops to get their requirements.

Extension of curfew without a break has come as a shocker to people, who have failed to make any provision for a long period. The imposition of curfew was for few days till May 9 and now, there is an extension for more than 15 days till May 24. Besides there is fear amongst people that the Prime Minister may also announce a national lockdown in the future.

Meanwhile, Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte appealed to the people of Porvorim to remain indoors and not to panic in buying essential commodities.

He said that “in the absence of a proper circular people got confused. There was no clarity. There should have been clarity on the curfew,” and went on to appeal to the people not to panic, or do panic buying, but do the required shopping and not become a super spreader of the virus.

He said, “Do planned shopping, the curfew rules have allotted time for shopping and this is not a lockdown. The Chief Minister has not clarified on the issue but we have to be conscious and need to remain indoors to be on the safe side and secure.”

“We are completely helpless till the provision of oxygen, medicine, beds and ventilators is put in place. Now, there is only one option before us – to be safe and remain at home,” he said adding that a helpline was announced for the people in distress and if Porvorkars call on that number he/she can be shifted/dropped either at COVID centre or at GMC.”

He said that the zilla panchayat members, sarpanchas, panch members and others are on toes to help Porvorkars, and added that “if people remain indoors and behave responsibly, then COVID can be controlled from spreading.