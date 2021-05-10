Over 200 oximeters distributed to COVID patients under home isolation: AAP

Panaji: Over 200 oximeters have been distributed to patients under home isolation in just 7 days as part of #GoansAgainstCorona campaign and this seva has been evoking tremendous response from people, said AAP convenor Rahul Mhambre.

Mhambre informed that its oximeter seva being provided as part of the #GoansAgainstCorona campaign has received an overwhelming response and over 200 oximeters have been given to patients under home isolation in just seven days.

He said, “AAP responded to the crisis situation that developed when both government kits as well as pharmacies ran out of oximeter devices due to an astronomical rise in the number of active COVID cases in Goa. People have whole-heartedly welcomed the initiative as a yeoman service provided during a critical time of need.’’

Mhambre added that the party was approached for help not only by individuals, but also by some organisations and even hospitals.

Oximeter seva coordinator Amit Malik received some related feedback from beneficiaries of the service. Malik highlighted a review that Vernul Sequeira, a recipient from Margao, posted on Facebook. Sequeira said in his post that he was “seriously worried” due to the shortage of oximeters, but revealed that when he filled out AAP’s online form, he received a call from the team “the very next second”, and received the device in the morning. Stating that he never makes political posts, he said he made an exception for AAP’s initiative as it is about saving people’s lives, adding that he was seriously grateful for the act, and also shocked by the efficiency.

Malik said that a recipient from Merces called it “a boon to COVID isolation patients”, while another from St Inez complimented the party for doing what governments couldn’t do. Malik shared another feedback from a recipient in Mapusa who sent a message to his family and colleagues thanking Rahul Mhambre and Aam Aadmi Party for the gesture. I am very apolitical in my views in general, but this I had to share.”

Mhambre appealed to all persons once again requiring oximeter to send a request via the online link, assuring that an AAP Oximitras would contact the patient immediately.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party has repeated its demand for vaccination in Goa on war footing, stating that the battle against COVID has to be fought with both weapons – treatment and vaccination – together, and not one after the other and urged the government that the goal should be to ensure at least one dose to the entire population of Goa within the next 30 days.

Mhambre suggested having vaccination camps at village-level, in school premises and community halls, and said that the government should rope in services of not just private hospitals but also NGOs, religious and social organisations, and corporates. He reminded that organisations such as Rotary and Lions have successfully partnered with government on previous mass vaccination campaigns such as eradication of polio.

Mhambre lamented that in Goa, the government is yet to even announce the date for vaccination between age group of 18-45 category.