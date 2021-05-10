Disaster management cell to setup COVID call centre in Sattari

Valpoi: With COVID-19 active cases surging in Sattari taluka especially in Valpoi town the disaster management cell of Sattari has setup a COVID call centre.

According to Sattari mamlatdar, Dasharath Gawas the government was permitted to set up a call centre at ITI Honda to monitor patients who are under home isolation. “Volunteers have been roped in who were called today and briefed what their role will be in monitoring the patients by making calls and guiding them” said Gawas.

CHC medical official, Dr Abhijeet Wadkar who was handling the centre at CHC said that the call centre which will be assisted by volunteers will be of great help to the medical team. “Every day we are making one call to the patients to get updates from him or her. Since there was a rise in cases it became difficult for us to do so as we have to see vaccination and lab testing also. This initiative will be a helping hand and many educated including doctors have come forward to help us in this battle against COVID-19” said Dr Wadkar.

Meanwhile, the situation in Sattari is beyond control as several positive patients were detected in villages and municipal wards. Valpoi police was strictly monitoring the situation on the first day of curfew in Valpoi.

PI Sagar Ekoskar was seen questioning people who were found roaming in the town. Though police were enforcing restrictions, citizens said that there are many positive patients who were roaming in the market area triggering panic among the people. Residents also told this daily that internal roads movement should be restricted and police should intensify patrolling.

It is observed that the figure of active cases till date has reached 900 while many patients despite symptoms are still not coming to get themselves tested for fear of getting infected. Sources told this daily that the government has proposed converting the Community Health Centre, Valpoi into a full-fledged COVID care centre while venues for vaccination and testing centres will be allocated somewhere else in Valpoi town so that people can freely visit the centres for the purpose.