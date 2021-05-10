67 more lose battle to COVID-19 in state

Panaji: Goa on Sunday registered 2,633 new COVID-19 positive cases and 67 more fatalities linked to the dreaded disease. At the same time, 3,078 people defeated the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh cases, the tally of active cases has now reached 31,875 and the total confirmed cases have mounted to 1,18,846 in the state. The tally of fatalities linked to COVID has mounted to 1,679.

As per the bulletin released by the directorate of health services (DHS) on Sunday, out of the 67 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, 33 occurred at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim, while 26 deaths occurred at the South Goa District Hospital in Margao. Four deaths were reported at the Sub-district Hospital in Ponda, while three deaths occurred at the ESI Hospital and one death was reported at a private hospital in South Goa. A total of 58 patients, who lost the battle in the last 24 hours were aged 45 or above, while five of those who perished had received the first dose of vaccine.

Even as the confirmed cases of COVID in Goa currently stand at 1,18,846, around 85,292 patients have defeated the disease.

A total of 175 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday.

According to the DHS, active positive cases across the state are as follows: Urban health centres: Màrgao 2,521, Panaji 1,784, Mapusa 1,606 and Vasco 941. Active cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres: Sankhali 1,280, Bicholim 835, Pernem 1,192, Valpoi 809, Curchorem 754 and Canacona 702.

Active cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres: Aldona 682, Betki 687, Candolim 1,809, Cansarvanem 257, Colvale 824, Corlim 764, Chimbel 1,163, Siolim 1,049, Porvorim 1,598, Mayem 472, Balli 545, Cansaulim 1,028, Chinchinim 385, Cortalim 1,291, Curtorim 548, Loutolim 876, Marcaim 686, Quepem 462, Sanguem 573, Shiroda 755, Dharbandora 650, Ponda 1,736 and Navelim 598.