COVID: many states opt for lockdown as cases rise

New Delhi: Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown and corona curfew, respectively as a large part of the country remained under strict curbs due to the raging COVID pandemic with 4,03,738 new cases and 4,092 deaths recorded in a day.

Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Puducherry will also have a two-week shutdown starting Monday, while in Karnataka stringent lockdown-like restrictions will come into effect till May 24. On Saturday, Kerala came under a nine-day complete lockdown.

In the Northeast, Mizoram government has imposed a seven-day complete lockdown from Monday and Sikkim has lockdown-like restrictions till May 16.

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday decided to impose a strict COVID curfew from May 11 to May 18.

Announcing the lockdown extension, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have come down in the last few days, any leniency would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic.

Metro train services have been suspended and wedding ceremonies at public places banned during the period.

In Uttar Pradesh, the curfew was earlier scheduled to end at 7 am on Monday. “The corona curfew imposed in the state is giving positive results and it is helping in breaking the chain of COVID infection. The number of active COVID-19 cases is registering a decline. In this scenario, it has been decided to extend the corona curfew till 7 am on May 17 (Monday),” additional chief secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced the lockdown extension and said that stringent measures will be taken to contain the spread of coronavirus infections in the state.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among ten states that account for 71.75 per cent of the 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said in its Sunday morning update. The other states in the list of ten are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Maharashtra reported daily new cases at 56,578. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,563 while Kerala reported 41,971 new cases

India’s total active caseload has reached 37,36,648 and now comprises 16.76 per cent of the country’s total infections.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.94 per cent of India’s total active cases, the ministry stated.

Besides, 4,092 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours. Ten states account for 74.93 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties of 864. Karnataka follows with 482 daily deaths.