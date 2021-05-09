SC forms national taskforce on COVID response

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has constituted a 12-member national taskforce of top medical experts to formulate a methodology for allocation of oxygen to states and Union territories for saving lives of COVID-19 patients and to facilitate a public health response to the pandemic.

The top court named a sub-group for carrying out the audit exercise for Delhi’s health infrastructure and allocation of oxygen and said that it shall consists of Randeep Guleria of AIIMS, Sandeep Budhiraja of Max Healthcare and two IAS officers not below the rank of joint secretary – one each from the Centre and the Delhi government.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the Union Cabinet Secretary will be the convenor of the national taskforce and may nominate an officer not below the rank of additional secretary to depute for him, when necessary.

The top court said in its order passed on May 6 uploaded on Saturday that the secretary of the Union ministry of health and family welfare will be ex-officio member of the task force.

The bench said that other members of the taskforce will include Bhabatosh Biswas, former vice-chancellor, West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata; Devender Singh Rana, chairperson, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi; Devi Prasad Shetty, chairperson and executive director, Narayana Healthcare, Bengaluru; Gagandeep Kang, professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu; and J V Peter, director, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The remaining five members are Naresh Trehan, chairperson and managing director, Medanta Hospital and Heart Institute, Gurugram; Rahul Pandit, director, critical care medicine and ICU, Fortis Hospital, Mulund (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and Kalyan (Maharashtra); and Dr Saumitra Rawat, chairman & head, department of surgical gastroenterology and liver transplant, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi; Shiv Kumar Sarin of Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS), Delhi; and Zarir F Udwadia of Hinduja Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai.

The top court said, “We expect that the leading experts in the country shall associate with the work of the taskforce both as members and resource persons” as this will facilitate a meeting of minds and the formulation of scientific strategies to deal with an unprecedented human crisis.

“The establishment of this taskforce will enable the decision makers to have inputs which go beyond finding ad-hoc solutions to the present problems. The likely future course of the pandemic must be taken into contemplation at the present time,” the bench said.

It added that this will ensure that projected future requirements can be scientifically mapped in the present and may be modulated in the light of experiences gained.

“The establishment of the taskforce will provide the Union government with inputs and strategies for meeting the challenges of the pandemic on a transparent and professional basis, in the present and in future,” the bench said.