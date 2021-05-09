Ramp up COVID testing facilities in Navelim: Luizinho

Margao : With COVID cases surging, efforts are being made to step up testing and also vaccination drive in Navelim. Under Navelim primary health centre, there are over 600 active cases of COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters, Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro said that the South Goa Collector has been written regarding the need for more testing and vaccination facilities.

He said he had personally met the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other health officials and raised the matter to have more testing and vaccination facilities under Navelim primary health centre area.

He said there is utter confusion and total mismanagement as rapid antigen tests which start only after 10.30 am, while people line up as early as 6 am, while also raising concerns of the virus transmitting as people have to wait for long hours.

He said the health department has given its nod for another testing centre at Dr Francis Luis Gomes hall near Rosary Sports Complex after the parish priest granted permission for the hall to be used for testing.

He said likewise he has proposed a separate vaccination centre at Rosary college along with other educational institutions at Navelim, government primary schools at Mandopa, Telaulim, Aquem-Baixo and

government high schools at Davorlim and Rumdamol.

He urged the collector to re-notify the Manohar Parrikar indoor stadium as a COVID care centre as it was used during lockdown in view of the rising number of cases.