Panic buying grips Goans

Panaji: The announcement of the imposition of a 15-day curfew in the state by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from May 9 onwards resulted in panic buying all over Goa on Saturday, with many of the shops running out of essential commodities.

The marketplaces as well as general stores in the cities, towns and villages witnessed a rush with people resorting to purchase of essential goods, soon after the announcement of the curfew.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the Chief Minister via a video message stated that though the government has imposed a statewide curfew for the next 15 days, all essential services and stores would be open from 7 am to 1 pm every day.

“People should unnecessarily not create rush at the grocery stores,” he added.

City mayor Rohit Monserrate has completely shut down the Panaji municipal market, causing great inconvenience to the citizens, who are now not able to purchase fruits, vegetables, fish, meat and eggs.

Bringing back memories of 2020, scenes of panic buying were witnessed in Ponda on Saturday.

Hundreds of people queued up outside the Goa Bagayatdar outlet in Ponda even before the outlet was opened. As the day progressed, more and more buyers joined the queues.

The other grocery shops in the town also saw similar scenes. People in Canacona flouted COVID norms thronging to grocery shops to buy essentials at Chaudi.

The streets, which had been deserted on account of COVID fears, were abuzz with people rushing to the grocery shops at the Chaudi market to buy provisions.

Mapusa also saw long queues of panic buyers, who were seen throwing COVID norms to the winds.