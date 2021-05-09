Goa registers 3,751 fresh COVID positive cases

Panaji: Goa registered 3,751 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday while the state also recorded 55 more deaths linked to the dreaded infection in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, 3,025 people have also defeated the deadly virus in the last 24 hours in the state.

With fresh cases, the tally of active positive cases reached at 32,387 and total confirmed cases mounted to 1,16,213 in Goa.

As per the bulletin released by the directorate of health services on Saturday, out of 55 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, 39 reported at Goa Medical College and Hospital Bambolim, 23 at South Goa District Hospital, Margao and one each at North Goa District Hospital, Mapusa, ESI hospital and South Goa private hospital.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,16,213, around 82,214 patients have defeated the deadly disease with 3,025 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

As per the bulletin, 310 COVID infected persons have been hospitalised in the COVID facilities in the last 24 hours while 3,887 new positive people preferred to be in home isolation.

At the same time, 191 patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

With new 55 deaths, the fatalities linked to COVID infection in the state mounted to 1,612.

According to the DHS, active positive cases across the state are as follows;

Urban Health Centers: Margao – 2,321, Panaji – 1,950, Mapusa – 1,803 and Vasco – 1,017.

Community Health Centers: Sankhali – 1,416, Bicholim – 941, Pernem – 1,305, Valpoi – 760, Curchorem – 757 and Canacona – 613.

And, Primary Health Centers: Aldona – 803, Betki – 776, Candolim – 1,812, Cansarvanem – 268 , Colvale – 770, Corlim – 739, Chimbel – 1,168, Siolim – 1,103, Porvorim- 1,454 Mayem – 451, Balli – 610, Cansaulim – 975, Chinchinim – 423 Cortalim – 1,245, Curtorim – 598 , Loutolim – 846, Marcaim – 674, Quepem – 448, Sanguem – 557, Shiroda- 749, Dharbandora – 673, Ponda – 1,817 and Navelim – 532.