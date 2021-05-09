Curfew announcement triggers panic buying in Ponda

Ponda: Residents of Ponda went into panic buying mode on Saturday, a day after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a 15-day strict curfew in the state from Sunday. Even though the Chief Minister had made it clear that grocery and other essential services will be kept open half a day during the curfew, hundreds of people queued outside Goa Bagayatdar outlet at Ponda even before it could open and later more and more people joined in.

It was not just outside the Goa Bagayatdar outlet in Ponda, but other grocery outlets nearby too had similar scenes in and around the town. Even fair price shops at Curti Ponda witnessed a huge line of people waiting for their turn to get the grocery.

When trying to find out the exact reason behind the mad rush, some people in the queue said that they didn’t trust the government and its decisions. At any movement the government may declare complete shutdown. Few said that, they are stocking up things, as the state is going under complete lockdown for 15 days.

Goa Bagayatdar, had restricted entry of people by imposing SOPs for COVID-19, wherein only few people are allowed to enter the premises at a time. Unless people who have entered come out more people are not allowed to enter in. Due to which huge queues were witnessed outside the outlet. Otherwise, it was an easy walk-in system at the outlet on regular days and in that case queues are not followed, an official from Bagayatdar said while speaking to this daily.

Later in the evening, Goa Bagayatdar chairman Narendra Savaikar released a video urging his customers and people not to rush into the outlet and follow the SOPs laid out by the government regarding COVID-19.